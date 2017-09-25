Art show downtown: Amato’s art hung beside Andy Warhol’s

The Milford Arts Council will hold an exhibit of work by local artist, George Amato, whose pop-art work during the 1960s was used in advertising as well as exhibited alongside some of the best-known artists from that era, such as Roy Lichtenstein and Andy Warhol.

The exhibit is in celebration of the recent renovations to the Milford Center for the Arts by the Milford Arts Council, funded by the State Arts & Tourism Department and local businesses with a program known as Good to Great.

Amato is an experienced teacher, artist and theatrical director. He served as a U.S. Marine in the Korean War from 1951-1954. After the war, he lived in Miami Beach, Fla., as a staff artist for an advertising agency and moved to Milford in 1965 with his wife, Marie, and their young family. He continued to work as a professional artist, running his studio and teaching classes out of the basement of what is now Milford Photo, helped to found the Milford Arts Council, served as an alderman and was chairman of the Practical & Fine Arts Department of the Amity Regional school system.

In 1965 his work was included with such artists as Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein in the Anti-Sensitivity Art Show, organized by Ohio University through the cooperation of the Leo Castelli Gallery in New York. Ivan Karp, noted art dealer, said, “Sensitivity is a bore, George Amato’s image painting is an art of calm profound observation and humorous wonderment without sensibility. It does not criticize. It only records. The attitude of his common image painting is whimsical and slightly ironical. It is the affirmation of the pleasure of seeing.”

Also in 1965, Amato was included in Pomp & Circumstance, New York’s longest running of Pop-Art at the Four Seasons, with such artistic luminaries as Jasper Johns, Claes Oldenburg, Robert Rauschenberg and Andy Warhol. His Pop-Art Make-Over called Today’s Cinderella was reproduced in Glamour Magazine, and his work was shown on two separate occasions on NBC’s Tonight Show.

This exhibit will be on display at the Milford Center for the Arts, 40 Railroad Ave., through Oct. 15. Regular hours are Tuesday-Friday noon to 5 p.m. and special Saturday hours from noon to 2 p.m.

Work by George Amato.