The Jonathan Law boys cross country team earned a third place team trophy for the large school division at the 6th annual Winding Trails Invitational in Farmington on Saturday.

Michael Loschiavo and Tyler McKenna-Hansen each received awards for coming in the top 20 for coach Charlie Phillips’ Lawmen.

Loschiavo was ninth in 17:59 and McKenna-Hansen was 16th in 18:25.

Rounding out Law’s top 5 were Nelson Gomes in 19:12, Dan Wasserman in 19:30 and Mayar Somalinga in19:37.