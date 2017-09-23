Milford Mirror

Football: Lawmen shut out Bassick Lions

By Bill Bloxsom on September 23, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Law’s Austin Danville (52) and David Tortora (56) helped the Law defense shut down Bassick. — Bill Bloxsom photos

Jonathan Law defeated Bassick High, 28-0, at Bridgeport’s Kennedy Stadium on Friday.

Coach Erik Larka’s Lawmen improved to 2-1 with their second straight SCC victory.

Law will host No. 6 Cheshire High on Thursday at 7.

Bassick turned Law over twice in the first half with an interception and a fumble recovery.

Austin Danville got the ball back after the Lions’ second takeaway, when the junior pounced on a fumble at Law’s 11-yard line.

Hayden Hulme goes up to catch a pass with a Lion defender bearing down.

After a punt, Cole Egersheim intercepted a pass at the 40 and brought the ball back to the Bassick 39.

On second down, Alex Pratcher split the defense to go 33 yards off the left side for the touchdown.

Egersheim booted the PAT for a 7-0 lead with 3:30 remaining in the first half.

A high snap from center by Bassick gave the offense possession at the 28 and, anchored by the o-line of Justin Abe, Danville, David Tortora, Storm Furtado and Andrew Paulus, the Lawmen doubled their advantage.

Mike Plaskon took a counter handoff for 18 yards for a first down at the 10.

Cole Egersheim steps in front of a pass for an interception that led to Law’s first score.

Shelton Gargano went up the middle and moved the pile to the six.

Plaskon added a four-yard run before the Bassick defense stiffened.

On 4th-and-goal from the one, Law quarterback Zach Smith bootlegged to the right and found Hayden Hulme open for the touchdown.

Egersheim’s PAT gave Law a 14-0 lead at the half.

Law’s defense shut out the Lions for two more quarters.

Jack Bombace, Abe, Paulus and E.J. Ortiz took on the Lions’ larger offensive line.

Ryan Pisacane, Egersheim, Tortora and Danville were the second line of defense.

Jimmy Boyle, Ethan Saley and Pratcher had to force the run, while staying alert for a pop pass from Bassick.

