Boys soccer: Lawmen hand Branford High first loss

The Jonathan Law boys soccer team defeated Branford High, 3-2, on Friday.

Kevin Linn opened the scoring in the first 20 minutes for coach Mike Gruber’s Lawmen (2-2) when Will Contaxis was awarded a penalty kick that Linn scored on.

Branford (5-1) scored in the first three minutes of the second half when they were awarded a penalty kick and Ethan Boileau beat Jack Pincus Coyle to tie up the score.

Law responded ten minutes later when Linn split two defenders and found Contaxis for his first goal of the season.

Branford continued to pressure the Law defense and tied the game in the 57th minute when Ian Cabahug fed Marzo Mastroianni to tie the game back up.

Law answered in the last ten minutes when Jon Vitale played a through ball to Contaxis, who found Linn for his second goal of the game beating the Branford keeper.

Law then hung on by playing strong defense led by Troy Anderson, Colin White and Kyle Goglia.

Pincus Coyle had eight saves.

Law is back in action Monday afternoon at home 4:30 against Sheehan.