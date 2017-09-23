Girls soccer: Law draws with Amity

Jonathan Law and Amity High played to a 0-0 draw in girls soccer on Friday.
Jillian Hall had four saves for coach Jonathan Rhodes’ Lady Lawmen (4-0-1).
Abby Allen made 10 saves for Amity (4-1-1).
