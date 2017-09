Foran High lost to Mercy of Middletown, 3-1, in an SCC girls soccer game on Friday.

Yasmine Lingane scored the goal for coach Casey Blake’s Lions (1-2-2).

Sophia Finkeldey, Kaila Lukambio and Riley Moynihan had the goals for Mercy (4-1-1).

Madeline Mitchell (3 saves) and Abigail Lucas (3) played in net for Foran.