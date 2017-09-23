Girls swim and dive: Law’s Baldieri a double winner

The Jonathan Law girls swimming and diving team dropped a 101-85 decision to Sacred Heart Academy from Hamden on Friday.

Lily Baldieri was a double winner for the Lady Lawmen, placing first in the 50 and 100 freestyle.

Hannah Savoie was first in the 200 free and Christina Gleason won the diving competition.

200 medley Relay: SHA (G. Rossetti, M. Duffy, M. Brantley, K. Gray) 2:05.97; 200 freestyle: Hannah Savoie (Law) 2:09.02; 200 individual medley: Eva Cuevas (SHA) 2:20.57; 50 freestyle: Lily Baldieri (Law) 27.10; Diving: Christina Gleason (Law) 194.55; 100 butterfly: Megan Duffy (SHA) 1:02.21; 100 freestyle: Lily Baldieri (Law) 1:00.34; 500 freestyle: Megan Duffy (SHA) 5:30.54; 200 freestyle relay: Law (B. Nabors, T. Rosato, H. Rascoll, H. Savoie ) 1:56.04 100 backstroke: Georgia Rossetti (SHA) 1:08.97; 100 breaststroke: Eva Cuevas (SHA) 1:14.41; 400 freestyle (SHA) 3:57.08 (N. Robinson, Georgia Rossetti, Eva Cuevas, Megan Duffy)