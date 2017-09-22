Football: Foran Lions defeat Harding Presidents

The Foran High football built up a 27-6 halftime lead over Harding of Bridgeport on Friday night at the Vito DeVito Sports Complex, then watched the President’s rally before closing them out with a 34-22 Southern Connecticut Conference Tier 2 victory.
The win brought the Lions’ record to 2-1 while it was the third consecutive loss for Harding in its first season in the SCC.
After falling behind early after the President’s Zamir Hairston raced 80 yards on the first offensive play, the Lions closed out a 53-yard, six-play scoring drive when senior quarterback Jared Hubler hooked up with Matt Cruz on a 29-yard play.
Cruz scored again on a 3-yard run at 8:25 of the second, bringing Foran’s lead to 12-6.
Foran added touchdowns from Zach Cleary, who caught a 14-yard pass from Hubler, and a 5-yard run from Hubler for its 21-point lead by halftime.
Two Lion turnovers allowed Harding to get back in the game in the third quarter.
The President’s cut the margin to 27-12 on Leon Hanley’s 1-yard run and the subsequent conversion on a pass from Kevin Bednarz to Tion Hampton made it 27-14.
Harding scored again, this time with 5:34 left in the quarter as Quran Blow ran 22 yards and Jaharie Mack added the conversion to make it 27-22.
Foran put the game out of reach at 10:31 of the final quarter when Cleary caught an 18-yard TD pass from Hubler. Cleary kicked the extra point to produce the final score.
“We got a little sloppy in the third quarter with those two turnovers, but we put together two really good drives late,” said Foran coach Jeff Bevino. “It was a game that we couldn’t afford to lose. They’re big and athletic and we knew they could give up some problems, which is exactly what they did.”