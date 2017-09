Erin’s Gym, located at 2275 Main Street in Stratford, is once again, running its Fall Softball Hitting Program on Sundays for six weeks beginning Nov 5.

Ages 8-12 will meet 8:30-9:45 a.m; ages 13-17 10-11:15 a.m.

The program, consisting of a high intensity batting practice that teaches proven techniques for success at the plate, is led by Jeff Babineau (head coach at St Joseph High) as well as other HS and college coaches.

For additional information, go to erinsgym.com or call 203-345-6051.