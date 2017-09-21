Milford Mirror

Pie-in-the-face fundraiser helps hurricane victims

By Milford Mirror on September 21, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Harborside Middle School is holding a pie-in-the-face fundraiser to benefit hurricane relief.

Watch Mayor Ben Blake’s short video about the effort here.

