The Foran High girls soccer team played West Haven to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday.

Ariana Montero scored the goal for coach Casey Blake’s Lions (1-1-2).

Anna Lee Melton had the assist.

Madeline Mitchell had two saves in net.

Kelsey Gilmore scored a goal for West Haven (2-2-1).

Betsy Magana had eight saves, as Foran outshot the Westies 9-3.