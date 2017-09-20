Vote expected next month on Grillo apartment plan

The Planning and Zoning Board (P&Z) is expected to vote at its Oct. 2 meeting on a proposed application for 342 apartments with an affordable component at 553 West Ave.

Grillo Services LLC has filed an application for a 342-unit apartment complex at 553 West Ave. under the state’s 8-30g affordable housing regulations.

The board closed the public hearing at its Sept. 19 meeting, following a report from the police department, which recommended the installation of two traffic lights, one at each of the ramps for I-95.

The hearing was a final opportunity for the public to comment on the proposal. People who spoke at one or both of the previous two public hearings voiced their continued opposition to the project, citing concerns about increased traffic and the project’s potential effect on the area’s sanitary sewer system.

Board member John Grant made a motion to approve the project with two conditions. One condition would be that the number of apartments designated for rent at affordable rates be 40% of the project, rather than the state mandated 30% for this type of project. The other condition would be requiring installation of the traffic lights, per the recommendation of the police department.

After Grant made his motion, there was silence from the board, with members looking at each other to see who might second the motion. When no one replied, city planner David B. Sulkis recommended that the board wait until its October meeting to discuss and vote on the project.

