Cross country: Foran hosts quad meet at Eisenhower

The Foran High boys and girls cross country teams raced Amity High, Jonathan Law and Lyman Hall on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park in Milford on Tuesday.

Foran’s Kevin Preneta came in first with a time of 17:11.

Amity’s Andrew Burford was second in 17:12 and the Spartans’ Ian Carpenter was fourth in 17:23.

Lyman Hall’s Brian Oliveira was third in 17:22 and Alex Fishbein-Ouimette was fifth in 17:28.

In the girls meet, Foran swept the field to improve to 7-0.

Leading the Lions were Jenna French, who placed fourth with a time of 22:24.

Law (3-6) was led by second-place finisher Kaylee Brotherton (22:19) and third-place finisher Laura Dennigan (22:20).

Amity’s Abby Bausen was first in 22:00.

Lyman Hall’s Rachel Ruggiero placed fifth in 22:31.