Foran Hall’s girls volleyball team defeated Lauralton Hall, 3-1 (21-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-15) on Tuesday.

Katherine Kiernan had eight kills and three aces for coach Julie Johnson’s Lions (6-1 overall, 3-0 SCC Quinnipiac Division).

Alyssa Deptulski had five aces and 12 digs against the Crusaders (3-3).

Erin Suech had 18 assists and three aces.