Pair arrested after allegedly firing gun in Milford

Police said two men have been arrested after an incident in which one fired a gun at a motorist in Milford.

On Sept. 17, Milford police were notified by state police that they were involved in a motor vehicle pursuit and had the vehicle stopped in New Haven.

Detectives responded to New Haven and it was determined that Ronald Dumas, 27, of East Haven, and Clayton Bostic Jr., 27, of New Haven, had an altercation with two men in the downtown area earlier that evening.

Dumas and Bostic allegedly followed the two men in their vehicle from High Street to the Boston Post Road and Cherry Street, at which point Bostic then allegedly shot a gun at the other vehicle.

The victims were able to provide state police information on the car, which led to the arrest in New Haven and the seizure of two firearms from the suspect’s vehicle, Milford police said. Dumas is charged with the following: Conspiracy to Commit Unlawful Discharge, Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Use of a Firearm and Conspiracy to Commit Reckless Endangerment.

Bostic is charged with the following: Conspiracy to Commit Unlawful Discharge, Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Use of a Firearm, Conspiracy to Commit Reckless Endangerment, Threatening, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Criminal Use of a Firearm and Reckless Endangerment.

Both Dumas and Bostic posted $25,000 bond to appear in Milford Court on Oct. 10.