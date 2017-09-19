Milford Mirror

Tax office clerk is employee of month in Milford

September 19, 2017

From left to right, Mayor Ben Blake, Finance Director Peter Erodici, Nancy Rotas and Tax Collector Marianne Klinga gather to name Rotas the employee of the month.

Nancy Rotas, a clerk in the tax collector’s office, has been named employee of the month for September.

She was chosen for her outstanding customer service, dedicated service, and professional and positive attitude.    

Rotas started working for the city on Dec. 15, 2008 working in the library as a library aide. She then began working in the city clerk’s office on Oct.19, 2009 when she was promoted to the position of Clerk A.

Then, on June 27, 2011, Rotas transferred to her current position in the tax collector’s office.

Rotas is responsible for collecting and recording tax payments, assisting with delinquent collection activities, submitting information to the Department of Motor Vehicles and Connecticut’s Commercial Recording Division in relation to delinquent taxes, assisting the public with tax inquiries, and assisting with various office procedures and duties.

“Nancy provides excellent customer service each and every day, and has been commended by Milford residents for her patient and helpful demeanor,” city officials said. “Nancy exemplifies the type of employee the City of Milford appreciates and relies on to provide competent service.”

 

