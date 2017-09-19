SWC Grizzlies serve breakfast Saturday

The Southwest Connecticut Grizzlies club football team will hold their annual tip the waiter breakfast benefit Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Milford Elks Club, 124 New Haven Ave., Milford.

Grizzly players will serve pancakes, sausage, omlettes, orange juice, coffee, tea and milk. Diners are encouraged to tip their waiters, with proceeds supporting the club football team for Connecticut Community College students.

Admission is $10 per person, $5 for children 12 and younger. Tables for 10 can be purchased for $70. The price of admission includes a ticket to an upcoming Grizz game.

There will also be a silent auction.