Milford Mirror

SWC Grizzlies serve breakfast Saturday

By Milford Mirror on September 19, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Southwest Connecticut Grizzlies club football team will hold their annual tip the waiter breakfast benefit Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Milford Elks Club, 124 New Haven Ave., Milford.

Grizzly players will serve pancakes, sausage, omlettes, orange juice, coffee, tea and milk. Diners are encouraged to tip their waiters, with proceeds supporting the club football team for Connecticut Community College students.

Admission is $10 per person, $5 for children 12 and younger. Tables for 10 can be purchased for $70. The price of admission includes a ticket to an upcoming Grizz game.

There will also be a silent auction.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Lawmen defeat Easties in season opener
  2. Max German Invitational's MOW
  3. Boys golf: Law’s solid core building on fast start
  4. Baseball: Foran’s Chris Goglia tosses one-hit shutout

Tags: ,

Previous Post Winners named in Children's Snapper Derby Next Post Taking a Hike: From the Devil’s Tombstone to the Colonel’s Chair
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress