Boys soccer: Daniel Hand topples Jonathan Law

Jonathan Law’s boys soccer team lost to Daniel Hand of Madison, 4-1, on Monday.

Hand got on the board with eight minutes left in the first half to take a 1-0 lead.

The Tigers extended it to 2-0 with a goal by Lee Wilderman.

In the 63rd minute Hand scored another goal, this time by Greyson McGeary.

Law got on the board  when Kevin Linn scored his fourth goal of the year by striking a volley from 25 yards out.

Hand tallied another goal in the last ten minutes again by McGeary.

Jack Pincus Coyle had six saves for Law and Tim Hanna had three for Hand.

Law is back in action on Friday against Branford.

