The top three winners in the annual Children’s Snapper Derby receive their trophies. They are Ian Vultee in first place with his total catch at 1.23 pounds; David Fabian in second place with his five-fish catch of 1.166 pounds, and Ava Griffith, with a total catch of 1.152 pounds. The derby was held at Lisman’s Landing on Sept. 16, sponsored by the City of Milford and the Milford Sports Fishing Association. Below, Anna Griffith holds up one of the fish she caught. Anna Griffith is behind her.