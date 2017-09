The Foran High girls soccer team lost its first game of the season on Monday, falling to unbeaten Guilford High 7-3.

Ariana Montero scored two goals for coach Casey Blake’s Lions (1-1-1).

Sara Portoff had a goal.

Cassandra Bennett, Anna Lee Melton and Ariana Montero had assists.

Guilford’s Tatum Meder and Caroline Basil each had two goals for the Tribe (3-0-1).

Madeline Mitchell (3 saves) and Abigail Lucas (2 save) played in net for Foran.

Meghan Landon had three saves.