Swimming and diving: Foran loses to Amity, 100-81

September 18, 2017

Foran High’s swimming and diving team lost to Amity High, 100-81, in Milford on Monday.

The Lions’ Emma Longley won the diving competition.

Jordan MacDonald was first in the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly.

Kaya Vital took first in the 100 breaststroke.

200 MR: Amity (Molly Cox, Emma Grabowski, Christiane Delda, Amanda Hendrick) 2:01.31; 200 Free: Jordan MacDonald, F, 2:00.71; 200 IM: Cox, A, 2:26.45; 50 Free: Hendrick, A, 26.70; Diving: Emma Longley, F, 263.70; 100 Fly: MacDonald, F, 1:00.00; 100 Free: Kayleigh Foley, A, 58.80; 500 Free: Alexis Halstead, A, 5:55.52; 200 Free Relay: Amity (Vera Belfonti, Delda, Foley, Hendrick); 100 Back: Cox, A, 1:04.53; 100 Breaststroke: Kaya Vital, F, 1:22.01; 400 Free Relay: Foran (Arianna Chen, Emily Eschweiler, Ana O’Connor, Jordan MacDonald) 4:12.12.

