Jonathan Law stepped out of league to post a 3-0 (25-10, 25-18, 25-11) girls volleyball victory over Gilbert of Winsted on Monday.

Madi Bucko had 11 assists, an ace, a kill and was 15-for-15 serving for coach Stacy Loch’s Lady Lawmen, now 3-2.

Stephanie Felag had nine kills, two aces and a dig.

Liv Kowalski had six assists, three aces and a kill.

Gilbert (0-5) was led by Angie DelaCruz (5 kills, 8 digs), Liz Wexler (6 assists, 2 aces, 2 digs) and Penelope Rein (8 digs).