Girls volleyball: Lions top Acs

Foran High defeated visiting Hillhouse, 3-0 (25-4, 25-7, 25-13) in an SCC girls volleyball match on Monday.
Olivia Ouellette had 10 aces and Jillian Montano had four aces, as Foran improved to 5-1 (2-0 SCC Quinnipiac Division).
Hillhouse is 1-4.
