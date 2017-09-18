Milford Mirror

Girls volleyball: Lions top Acs

By Milford Mirror on September 18, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Foran High defeated visiting Hillhouse, 3-0 (25-4, 25-7, 25-13) in an SCC girls volleyball match on Monday.

Olivia Ouellette had 10 aces and Jillian Montano had four aces, as Foran improved to 5-1 (2-0 SCC Quinnipiac Division).

Hillhouse is 1-4.

