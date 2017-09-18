Mayor urges residents to prepare for storm

Mayor Ben Blake sent the following message to residents Monday evening, warning people to take precautions before the anticipated storm:

Hello, this is Ben Blake, Mayor of the City of Milford.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect based on the National Hurricane Center forecast. Storm Jose is expected to arrive early Wednesday morning with rainy conditions, sustained winds of 40 MPH, and wind gust of 45 MPH.

Coastal Flooding has been forecast with potential tidal flooding along portions of Milford’s shoreline. As the City prepares for the storm, we ask that residents continue to monitor weather conditions and help to secure all outdoor objects susceptible to high winds.

It is especially important for shoreline residents to be vigilant. With the chance of flooding in areas of low elevation, please be sure to take all necessary precautions, including moving vehicles to higher ground.

Thank you and please be safe. Benjamin G. Blake, Mayor