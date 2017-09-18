Dancing, food and music at annual Oktoberfest on Saturday

The Devon Rotary Club will hold its 29th annual Milford Oktoberfest this Saturday, Sept. 23, from noon to 9 p.m. at the Rotary Pavilion at Fowler Field behind the Milford Public Library. Admission is $10. Proceeds benefit the club’s charitable giving, including scholarships, grants and other support for community organizations

Milford Bank is the major sponsor for the event.

According to Event Chair Scott Moulton, visitors will enjoy a wide variety of foods, including German and American fare.

“There also will be food trucks, and of course, what’s an Oktoberfest without brats and wurst? And our wildly popular Brat Eating contest — so come hungry,” Moulton said.

This year’s entertainment lineup features German dancers, an Oom-Pah band, The Rum Runners, Double Shot, Chris and Ronnie and other live entertainment.

“There also will be great Oktoberfest merchandise, including mugs, German hats, T-shirts, and Das Boot available for purchase,” Moulton said. “There will also be a family friendly Family Corner area with lots of fun activities, popular games, and even some hula-hooping. Visitors will have a chance to win great raffle prizes including a big screen LCD TV.”

This year’s Bier Garten will feature 16 Oktoberfest and craft beers on tap. The Bier Garten and servers are sponsored by The Orange Ale House.

“We also will be having a Best Costume Contest with cash prizes,” Moulton said, “so get out your Lederhosen, Dirndl, and German finery and join us this Saturday for Oktoberfest 2017.”