Lacerenza named Catholic School Administrator of the Year

Frank P. Lacerenza, principal of St. Mary School in Milford, has been selected as the 2017-2018 Archdiocesan Distinguished Catholic School Administrator, according to the Archdiocese of Hartford.

“An exceptional administrator who engenders respect among all members of his school community, Frank has been principal of St. Mary School for 26 years,” the Archdiocese said in making the announcement. “His experience with Catholic schools began in childhood when he attended Sacred Heart School in Stamford, followed by Stamford Catholic High School.”

Lacerenza earned his bachelor of arts degree in elementary education and history at Iona College, his master’s degree in education administration and supervision from Fairfield University, and completed additional coursework at Sacred Heart and Fairfield universities.

His professional experience began with teaching positions at Sacred Heart School, then St. Cecelia School, both in Stamford. He then progressed to administrative roles, becoming principal of St. Bernadette School in New Haven, then at St. Patrick School in Bridgeport. His tenure as principal of St. Mary School in Milford began in 1991.

“A collaborative leader, Frank has always been committed to three critical goals of Catholic school education: 1) to proclaim the message of Christ; 2) to develop community at every level; and 3) to encourage service to the human community,” the diocese said. “His skills as a peacemaker, communicator and accomplished leader have facilitated the fulfillment of these goals, while inspiring the respect and admiration of the St. Mary School family.”

Lacerenza said he believes religion is more than just a class during the school day.

“As a Catholic educator, I believe religion is more than a subject in a time slot,” Lacerenza said. “Rather, it is everything the school is.”