Milford Mirror

Lacerenza named Catholic School Administrator of the Year

By Milford Mirror on September 18, 2017 in News, Schools · 0 Comments

St. Mary School Principal Frank Lacerenza has been named the Archdiocesan Distinguished Catholic School Administrator of the year.

Frank P. Lacerenza, principal of St. Mary School in Milford, has been selected as the 2017-2018 Archdiocesan Distinguished Catholic School Administrator, according to the Archdiocese of Hartford.

“An exceptional administrator who engenders respect among all members of his school community, Frank has been principal of St. Mary School for 26 years,” the Archdiocese said in making the announcement. “His experience with Catholic schools began in childhood when he attended Sacred Heart School in Stamford, followed by Stamford Catholic High School.”

Lacerenza earned his bachelor of arts degree in elementary education and history at Iona College, his master’s degree in education administration and supervision from Fairfield University, and completed additional coursework at Sacred Heart and Fairfield universities.

His professional experience began with teaching positions at Sacred Heart School, then St. Cecelia School, both in Stamford. He then progressed to administrative roles, becoming principal of St. Bernadette School in New Haven, then at St. Patrick School in Bridgeport. His tenure as principal of St. Mary School in Milford began in 1991.

“A collaborative leader, Frank has always been committed to three critical goals of Catholic school education: 1) to proclaim the message of Christ; 2) to develop community at every level; and 3) to encourage service to the human community,” the diocese said. “His skills as a peacemaker, communicator and accomplished leader have facilitated the fulfillment of these goals, while inspiring the respect and admiration of the St. Mary School family.”

Lacerenza said he believes religion is more than just a class during the school day.

“As a Catholic educator, I believe religion is more than a subject in a time slot,” Lacerenza said. “Rather, it is everything the school is.”

 

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. School year extended and two days taken from February break
  2. Hundreds plan to camp out for Relay for Life this weekend
  3. Up to 450 students who ride bus to school may walk next year
  4. Schools look to performance based assessments to measure learning

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Microgrid will help power city buildings during future storms Next Post Dancing, food and music at annual Oktoberfest on Saturday
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress