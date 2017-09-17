Milford Mirror

Girls soccer: Foran Lions draw with Bunnell High

By Andy Hutchison on September 17, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Foran High girls soccer teams played Bunnell to a scoreless tie in high school action on Saturday afternoon.

Host Bunnell, behind the efforts of goalkeeper Sarah Tartaglio and strong defense, thwarted several Foran attacks.

Foran goalie Maddie Mitchell stopped nine shots to preserve the double shut out.

Bunnell’s defense was led by Jess Bryan, Holly Rosa, Rachel Ciuci and Rebecca Romano.

Foran’s back line was directed by Emily Kwalek, Maxine Lynch, Allison May, Mikayla Duhaime, Sara Portoff and Gabriella Muoio.

