Football: Hubler leads Foran past Brookfield High

Foran High’s football team went on the road to defeat Brookfield High, 45-27, on Friday.

Coach Jeff Bevino’s Lions out of the Southern Connecticut Conference improved to 1-1 with the win over the South-West Conference Bobcats (1-1).

Jared Hubler ran for five touchdowns to lead the way to victory.

Brookfield took the lead at 7-0 in the first period on Liam Carroll’s 68-yard pass to Kyle Marek and the first of Michael Scribner’s three extra-point kicks.

Foran went in front 8-7 on Hubler’s 1-yard carry and Matt Cruz’s two-point conversion run.

Carroll then completed the second of his three touchdown passes, a 41-yarder to Trevor Sterry for a 14-6 lead after one quarter.

Zach Cleary got Foran back on the board with a 9-yard run and he added the PAT to make it 15-14 Lions.

Scribner’s 29-yard field goal put Brookfield on top 17-15.

Hubler’s 7-yard TD run made it 21-17, before Scribner booted a 43-yarder. Cleary got in on the kicking fun with a 24-yard field goal to stake Foran to a 24-20 lead at the half.

Hubler broke off a 73-yard scoring run in the third quarter and added scoring run of 8 and 1 yard.

