The Foran High girls cross country team placed first at the Milford Invitational held on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park on Friday.

The Lions improved to 4-0 on the season.

Lauralton Hall’s Lily Wald won the individual title in a time of 22:15.

Foran’s Catie Stiffler (22:58) was second, followed by Law’s Laura Dennigan (22:54) Lauralton’s Mary Feeney (23:15) and Foran’s Maggie Cummings (23:28).