The Jonathan Law boys cross country team captured the team title at the Milford Invitational held Friday on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park.

The Lawmen outpaced Foran (20-32) and Platt Tech (15-50) while Foran defeated Tech (18-42).

Kevin Preneta won the individual title for Foran with a time of 17:24.

The Lawmen took the next four spots, with Mike Loschiavo (18:01), Tyler McKenna-Hansen (18:21), Dan Wasserman (19:14) and Mayer Somalinga (19:26).