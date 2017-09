Foran High swept visiting North Haven, 3-0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-19) in an SCC girls volleyball match on Friday.

Coach Julie Johnson’s Lions improved to 4-1, 1-0 in the SCC.

Katherine Kiernan had 14 kills, a pair of aces and four blocks.

Briana Brassell had six kills and two blocks.

Erin Suech had 31 assists, nine digs and two blocks.

North Haven (1-3) was led by Olivia Peterson (18 assists and 3 digs), Giselle Zumerchik (2 aces, 8 kills, 2 blocks and 9 digs) and Sam Burke (4 kills and 3 blocks).