Football: Lawmen defeat Bethel Wildcats, 34-21

Junior running back Mike Paskon rushed for 225 yards and scored two touchdowns while Zach Smith threw for four touchdowns, when the Jonathan Law football team defeated Bethel High, 34-21, in its home opener on Friday night.
Plaskon, who carried the ball 25 times and caught four passes from Smith, scored on a six-yard run and then a 31-yard pass reception as the Lawmen took a 13-7 first-half lead.
Bethel went ahead 14-13 lead early in the third quarter, before the Lawmen broke it open.
Smith threw consecutive scoring strikes to Dean Pettway (52 yards), Ethan Saley (4 yards) and Hayden Hulme (12 yards) to build up a 34-14 lead.
The win was Law’s first after an opening-season loss to Sheehan of Wallingford and was part of the SCC/SWC challenge.
“It’s nice to be able to step out of our league and play different opponents,” said Law coach Erik Larka, whose team will meet Bassick of Bridgeport next Friday night on the road. “It was a very good team effort.
“Michael really didn’t get to show how good he is against Sheehan. Tonight he certainly did. He’s a special player who has great vision and patience as a runner.”