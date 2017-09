The Jonathan Law boys soccer team was defeated by Career/Hillhouse, 3-1, on Thursday.

Charles Sakouvogui scored for Career/Hillhouse in the 30th and 63rd minute to give the visitors a 2-0 lead.

Law inched its way back in the game when Kyle Goglia was awarded a penalty kick with four minutes left in the game.

Kevin Linn buried the PK.

One minute later, Raphael Joseph scored for Career/Hillhouse.

Law falls to 1-1 on the season. Career/Hillhouse is 2-0-1.