Milford Irish Festival this weekend downtown

(2017) The 12th Annual Milford Irish Festival will take place Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 16, featuring Irish music, dancing, culture, food and drink, plus a variety of Irish wares for sale. Admission is $5 Friday and $10 Saturday for ages 13 and older. Younger children are admitted free.

The festival will run 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, rain or shine, at the Fowler Field Rotary Pavilion, behind the Milford Public Library at 57 New Haven Ave.

Entertainment will be provided by Bobby Morrill, the Highland Rovers, Shilelagh Law, The Mulkerin School of Irish Dancing, Lenihan School of Irish Dancing, The Coracles, Jolly Beggars, Keltic Kick and Celtic Cross.

Food for sale will include corned beef, shepherd’s pie, brats, hamburgers, hot dogs, pizza, kettle corn and Italian ices. There will be water, soda, Guinness, Harp and other beers at $5 each, Twisted Tea, Smirnoff Ice, hard cider and wine.

The Irish Marketplace will include Irish clothing, crafts and gifts including Irish knitwear, sweatshirts, T-shirts, accessories, sterling silver, gemstones, beaded and Celtic jewelry, prints and stationery, including Ogham, the first written form of the Irish language, home décor items, giftwares and toys.

There will be a tea room with Irish coffee, tea and baked goods.

On Friday the Kerry Boys will be featured.

On Saturday there will be an Irish history/language booth, music featuring the Shamrock Irish Music Society and Brian Conway, leading a traditional Irish music session, and step dancing demonstrations.

In addition to 50-50 raffles, there will be a raffle for a trip for two to Ireland, including airfare.

All children’s activities will be free. On Friday, children’s activities will be available between 6 and 8 p.m., and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. there will be face painting, coloring, games and prizes, step dancing demonstrations, a bounce house, and arts and crafts sponsored by Great Beginnings Preschool.

There is no parking at the festival site except for the handicapped and vendors. Free shuttle bus service will be available to and from the Parsons Center, next to Wasson Field at West Main Street.

Pets are not allowed.