Woman charged with putting feces on husband’s toothbrush

Leslie Laing, 48, of 100 Broadway, was arrested this week for allegedly putting feces on her husband’s toothbrush as the couple was going through divorce proceedings.

Laing turned herself in on a warrant at the Ansonia Police Department Sept. 14, charged with violation of a protective order. She was released on a $1,000 bond with a court date of Sept. 15 at Derby Superior Court.

Laing’s arrest was the result of an investigation into a complaint by Laing’s estranged husband that she tampered with his personal property. She had been the subject of a protective order from a previous domestic violence arrest involving her estranged husband.

Police said their investigation revealed that while Laing was retrieving property from her soon-to-be ex-husband’s home she put what appeared to be feces on his toothbrush. The investigating officer seized the toothbrush and obtained a DNA sample from Laing. Laing’s DNA sample and the toothbrush were sent to the state lab where testing of the suspected feces showed a match to Laing’s DNA sample.