Jonathan Law lost 3-0 to unbeaten Cheshire High in an SCC girls volleyball match on Thursday.

Pam Ellison had 11 digs for Law (2-2) in the 25-13, 28-26, 26-24 win by the Rams (3-0).

Maggie Kelly had five kills and a block.

Katie Eighmy had four digs and a block.

Cheshire was led by Karly Pedbereznak (21 assists, 4 digs, 2 aces) and Brady McQuade (7 kills, 1 block, 1 ace).