Foran High dropped a 3-0 decision to visiting Amity High on Thursday.

Alyssa Deptulski had 13 digs and three aces for the Lions (3-1, 1-1 SWC).

Katherine Kiernan had four kills, two aces and five blocks.

Brittney Lynch had four kills and eight digs.

Amity (2-1, 2-0 SCC) was led by Dani Nordyk (4 kills and 4 aces), Jaiden Williams (21 assists) and Abby Harbinson (11 kills and 2 blocks) in the 25-11, 25-22, 25-19 match.