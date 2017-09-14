Swimming & diving: Foran’s MacDonald sets school record

Jordan MacDonald broke the Foran High school record in the 100 freestyle with a time of 55.25 when coach Kristin Skuches’ Lions girls swimming and diving team met Daniel Hand at Madison Tennis & Racquet Club on Thursday.
The host Tigers won an 84-78 decision.
200 MR: Hand (Emma Ruffo, Gabby Wira, Case Porter, Kayla Mendonca) 2:04.28; 200 Free: Ava Corsi, F, 2:08.16; 200 IM: Ruffo, H, 2:27.56; 50 Free: Jordan MacDonald, F, 25.65; 100 Fly: Porter, H, 1:07.75; 100 Free: MacDonald, F, 55.25; 500 Free: Kylie Scarpolino, H, 6:02.16; 200 Free Relay: Hand (Erin Reilly, Ruby Redlich, Porter, Mendonca) 1:50.37; 100 Back: Ruffo, H, 1:06.90; 100 Breaststroke: Wira, H, 1:18.87; 400 F.R.: Hand (Reilly, Ruffo, Ava Keone, Redlich) 4:02.65.