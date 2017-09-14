Milford Mirror

Swimming & diving: Foran’s MacDonald sets school record

By Milford Mirror on September 14, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Jordan MacDonald broke the Foran High school record in the 100 freestyle with a time of 55.25 when coach Kristin Skuches’ Lions girls swimming and diving team met Daniel Hand at Madison Tennis & Racquet Club on Thursday.

The host Tigers won an 84-78 decision.

200 MR: Hand (Emma Ruffo, Gabby Wira, Case Porter, Kayla Mendonca) 2:04.28; 200 Free: Ava Corsi, F, 2:08.16; 200 IM:  Ruffo, H, 2:27.56; 50 Free: Jordan MacDonald, F, 25.65; 100 Fly: Porter, H, 1:07.75; 100 Free: MacDonald, F, 55.25; 500 Free: Kylie Scarpolino, H, 6:02.16; 200 Free Relay: Hand (Erin Reilly, Ruby Redlich, Porter, Mendonca) 1:50.37; 100 Back: Ruffo, H, 1:06.90; 100 Breaststroke: Wira, H, 1:18.87; 400 F.R.:  Hand (Reilly, Ruffo, Ava Keone, Redlich) 4:02.65.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Boys swim: Lions lose to Tigers
  2. Girls basketball: Hand Tigers defeat Foran Lions
  3. Baseball: Foran loses 3-0 to Daniel Hand
  4. Boys track: Foran takes on Tigers, Green Knights

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post This Weekend: Art, artisans, antiques, comics, concerts, dramas, festivals, early Oktoberfest & more Next Post Girls volleyball: Foran Lions lose to Amity Spartans
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress