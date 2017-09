Jonathan Law defeated Trinity Catholic, 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-16), in a non-league girls volleyball match in Milford on Wednesday.

Shawna Winters was 24-of-25 on her service attempts with two aces. She also had seven kills and a block.

Madison Bucko had eight assists and went 8-for-8 from the service stripe.

Stephanie Felag was 10-for-11 serving with four kills, two blocks and an assist.