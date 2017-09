The Foran High boys and girls cross country teams posted victories over East Haven on Tuesday.

The top five runners for the boys team were Kevin Preneta 15:44, Mike Melillo 18:38, Nathan Garofano 18:41, Roger Bernard 19:47 and James Rodrigues 20:17.

Pacing the girls team were Catie Stiffler 20:42, Emma Cote 21:42, Jenna French 21:57 and Maggie Cummings 22:24.