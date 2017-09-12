Milford library now open late on Thursdays, closes at 5 Mondays

The Milford Public Library changed its hours in July, but the change was so minimal that Library Director Christine Angeli said there has been very little comment about it.

Instead of being open late on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, the library is now open late on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Following are the new library hours:

Monday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Friday: 1 to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

“We needed to change hours due to internal changes in our payroll procedures,” Angeli said. “The city is moving to a new financial and HR system, Munis. This change meant we had to align our payroll with other city departments, working a Saturday to Friday week.

“We evaluated our usage and our staff levels, and determined that closing early on Monday, opening late on Thursday would be best for both staff and our patrons,” Angeli continued. “Our staff now get two days off in a row every week — either Saturday/Sunday or Sunday/Monday, something they didn’t have before, and our users get open hours later in the week to stock up on material for the weekend.”

The library staff also extended its children’s department hours to 8:30 p.m. on the nights the main library is open late. Before the change, the children’s department closed at 8 p.m., a half hour before the rest of the library.

“It just made sense to have all our departments open the same hours,” Angeli said.