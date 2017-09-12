Milford Mirror

Milford library now open late on Thursdays, closes at 5 Mondays

By Jill Dion on September 12, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

The Milford Public Library changed its hours in July, but the change was so minimal that Library Director Christine Angeli said there has been very little comment about it.

Instead of being open late on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, the library is now open late on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Following are the new library hours:

Monday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Friday: 1 to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

“We needed to change hours due to internal changes in our payroll procedures,” Angeli said. “The city is moving to a new financial  and HR system, Munis. This change meant we had to align our payroll with other city departments, working a Saturday to Friday week.

“We evaluated our usage and our staff levels, and determined that closing early on Monday, opening late on Thursday would be best for both staff and our patrons,” Angeli continued. “Our staff now get two days off in a row every week — either Saturday/Sunday or Sunday/Monday, something they didn’t have before, and our users get open hours later in the week to stock up on material for the weekend.”

The library staff also extended its children’s department hours to 8:30 p.m. on the nights the main library is open late. Before the change, the children’s department closed at 8 p.m., a half hour before the rest of the library.

“It just made sense to have all our departments open the same hours,” Angeli said.   

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. State budget cut leads to cancellation of library share program
  2. Library assistant is this month’s City Employee of the Month
  3. Diversity is theme of this year’s One City One Story
  4. City applies for grant to fund library renovations

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Milford teacher delved into art this summer
About author
Jill Dion

Jill Dion


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress