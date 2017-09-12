Woman, 73, allegedly shoplifted, lied and urinated in cell

A 73-year-old Hamden woman gave local police a run for their money when she allegedly shoplifted, lied about her name and then urinated on the floor of a police holding cell.

Police said they were called to Whole Foods, 1686 Boston Post Rd., Sept 11 because Dorothy Hart, 73, of 125 Putnam Ave., Hamden, took approximately $110 worth of items without paying for them.

While being detained, Hart allegedly provided officers a false name of Dori Burligh and also damaged multiple items she had taken. Further investigation showed Hart to have an active warrant for her arrest, police said, noting that she is accused of failing to appear in court Sept. 5 stemming from a larceny arrest in Hamden on July 25.

Hart later refused to sign her arrest paperwork and also urinated on the floor of a holding cell, police said.

She was charged with larceny 6th, criminal mischief 3rd, interfering with arrest, criminal mischief and failure to appear in court.

She was held in police custody on $500 bond.