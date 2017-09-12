Milford Mirror

Children’s Snapper Derby is Saturday in Milford

By Milford Mirror on September 12, 2017

The annual Children’s Snapper Derby will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16,  at Lisman Landing.  Fishing begins at 6 a.m. and weigh-ins will be done 7:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Sponsored by the City of Milford and the Milford Sport Fishing Association, it is open to any child 13 years old and under, free.

First-, second- and third-place prizes will be awarded to three children based on a total of their five heaviest fish, ten fish maximum. Refreshments will be served around noon, and a free raffle will be held during the event.

