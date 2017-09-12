Children’s Snapper Derby is Saturday in Milford

The annual Children’s Snapper Derby will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Lisman Landing. Fishing begins at 6 a.m. and weigh-ins will be done 7:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Sponsored by the City of Milford and the Milford Sport Fishing Association, it is open to any child 13 years old and under, free.

First-, second- and third-place prizes will be awarded to three children based on a total of their five heaviest fish, ten fish maximum. Refreshments will be served around noon, and a free raffle will be held during the event.