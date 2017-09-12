Milford Mirror

More teams needed for Water for Africa 5K

By Milford Mirror on September 12, 2017 in Community, Lead News · 0 Comments

After the successful completion of its sixth African water project in Nganiko, Western Uganda, which benefitted more than 2,000 villagers, Milford-based Uganda Farmers, Inc. is raising funds for its next venture in the village of Kichwamba.

Currently, villagers there must fetch water from a lake four miles away, event organizers said. However, distance is not the only difficulty. Because the lake is also a water source for animals, and because of toxic algal blooms, water contamination is an ever present problem and is a major cause of illness and death in the region.

Local residents Jane Holler and Dan Marecki, a husband and wife team and co-founders of the non-profit group, are spearheading the effort to remediate the situation. They have announced the seventh annual Running Water for Africa 5K Walk/Run at Milford’s Walnut Beach on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The couple visits Africa each year to meet with the local committees as well as to plan and check on the progress of ongoing projects. Technical and professional support is provided by Draco Ltd., an Italian drilling company and partner. The local villagers donate their time and muscle to dig the trenches to lay the necessary pipes. They also contribute financially toward the maintenance of the project once completed.

Several local churches are sponsoring teams to participate in this year’s event, but many more are needed. For information visit the website, ugandafarmersinc.org or email [email protected].

All donations are fully tax deductible.

The schedule for the race is as follows: 7:30 a.m., race registration begins; 8:45 a.m. free Kids Fun Run; 9 a.m. 5K race and walk start, and 10 a.m. awards ceremony begins.

 

