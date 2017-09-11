Milford Mirror

Boys soccer: Lawmen open with 6-2 win over Easties

By Milford Mirror on September 11, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Kevin Linn had two goals and two assists to help the Jonathan Law boys soccer team defeat East Haven, 6-2, in its first game of the season on Monday.

Linn opened the scoring in the first ten minutes of the game, beating a defender and and slotting it past East Haven keeper Asa Myers.

East Haven (0-2) scored a great goal by Nick Harrold, who beat Jack Pincus Coyle from 40 yards out.

Law upped the pressure and scored seven minutes later, with Linn playing a ball to Sean Theisen who finished to give Law a 2-1 lead at halftime.

In the second half, Law John Vitale scored his first two goals of the season. Linn played him a ball in the 50th minute that he put inside the far post.

Vitale then finished another one with an assist by Fillipe Mourao, who had three assists on the day.

Tyler Edwards scored the last goal for Law with 10 minutes left in the game to give them a 6-1 lead.

East Haven played hard and scored a goal by Kevin Medina off a corner kick in the 73rd minute. Law held the advantage with 26 shots to six.

Pincus Coyle and Tim Hanna each had two saves for the Lawmen.

Myers made eight saves.

