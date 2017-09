Foran High lost a 2-1 decision to Amity High in an SCC boys soccer match on Monday.

Caleb Tondora scored on a penalty kick in the 25th minutes to give Foran the lead.

Amity answered with goals from Ali Bobbi (65th minute) and Thomas Kanter (79th minute).

Evan Miller had 13 saves for the Lions.

Will Hunter made five stops for the Spartans.

Each team had three corner opportunities.