Man charged with damaging outside of restaurant

Milford police used a stun gun on a local man they say came after an officer with a screwdriver after damaging the outside of a Milford restaurant.

According to police, on Sept. 11, a Milford officer spotted a man causing damage to a New Haven Avenue restaurant by beating on the door and smashing small potted plants in front of the restaurant.

The officer then saw the man throwing pieces of cinder blocks at vehicles as they drove by.

The man, John Katrick, 47, of Home Acres Ave., then started approaching the officer in an aggressive manner with a screwdriver clenched in his hand, police said.

Katrick was ordered to drop the screwdriver and get on the ground, at which point he allegedly tried to get into his vehicle.

Katrick eventually was shot with a stun gun when he once again came at the officer in an aggressive manner, police said.

Katrick was taken into custody. Police said they later learned he had caused about $500 worth of damage to the building.

He was charged with threatening, interfering/resisting arrest, criminal mischief and criminal trespass, and was held on $2,500 bond to appear in Milford Court later that day.