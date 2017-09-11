Local DAR helps mark graves of18 Revolutionary War patriots

Ethan A. Stewart, senior state president of the Sons of the American Revolution, and Alice E. Ridgway, state regent of the Daughters of the American Revolution, hosted a joint grave marking ceremony at the Christ Episcopal Church cemetery in Stratford for 18 Revolutionary War patriots buried there.

Mayor John A. Harkins of Stratford read proclamations for the effort put forth by both organizations. Following a speech by Connecticut Sons of the American Revolution First Vice President Damien Cregeau on patriot and signer of the U.S. Constitution William Samuel Johnson, a wreath was laid at the head of the new SAR/DAR marker unveiled earlier that day.

The Connecticut Line/Living History unit and the 6th Connecticut Regiment did a combined three-volley musket salute, and Connecticut State Troubadour Tom Callinan wrote a song especially for the 18 Revolutionary War patriots and also performed Taps.

Following the event, the Christ Episcopal Church provided refreshments in their church hall next door for the crowd of about 150 people.

The Sons of the American Revolution David Humphreys Branch No. 1 of New Haven along with the Freelove Baldwin Stow Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Milford, and the Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Silliman Chapter of the DAR, Shelton, worked on revitalizing the cemetery. For three months members cleaned and repaired grave stones to help preserve the sacred and historic landmark.