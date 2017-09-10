Cross country: Jenna French, Kevin Preneta lead Lions

The Foran boys and girls cross country teams began their season at the Windham Invitational on Saturday.
The girls were led by Jenna French, who ran a 22:47.
She was followed closely by Emma Cote, who ran 23:24, and Catie Stiffler, who came in at 24:01.
Captain Maggie Cummings and junior Samantha Inthapanhya rounded out the scoring group.
Kevin Preneta carried the boys team, coming in 7th overall with the time of 17:18.
Nathan Garafano and Nico Esposito ran 20:22 and 20:44.
Roger Bernard and James Rodriquez completed the scoring team.
Both teams race against East Haven on Tuesday.