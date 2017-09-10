Milford Mirror

Cross country: Jenna French, Kevin Preneta lead Lions

By Milford Mirror on September 10, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Foran boys and girls cross country teams began their season at the Windham Invitational on Saturday.

The girls were led by Jenna French, who ran a 22:47.

She was followed closely by Emma Cote, who ran 23:24, and Catie Stiffler, who came in at 24:01.

Captain Maggie Cummings and junior Samantha Inthapanhya rounded out the scoring group.

Kevin Preneta carried the boys team, coming in 7th overall with the time of 17:18.

Nathan Garafano and Nico Esposito ran 20:22 and 20:44.

Roger Bernard and James Rodriquez completed the scoring team.

Both teams race against East Haven on Tuesday.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Cross country: Lawmen compete at Windham Invitational
  2. Boys track: Daniel Hand defeats Foran Lions
  3. Boys lacrosse: Stratford rallies to defeat Foran Lions
  4. Boys lacrosse: Hornets top Lions

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Did I Say That? Would adding culinary variety to your diet bug you?
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress