Foran sweeps way to win at First Serve tourney

Foran High defeated Trinity Catholic, 3-0, on Saturday to win both of its matches at the First Serve Volleyball Tournament at Stamford High School.

Alyssa Deptulski, coach Julie Johnson’s libero, was the tournament Most Outstanding Player.

Middle hitter Katherine Kiernan and setter Erin Suech each made the all tournament team.

Kiernan had five aces and six kills in the 25-12, 25-18, 25-20 win over the Crusaders.

Suech had six aces, three kills and 16 assists.

Leah Teller had five kills.

Foran will visit Jonathan Law Monday at 7 p.m.